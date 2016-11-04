Remember to vote this year for in local, presidential elections

According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, in the 2012 presidential election between Democratic Incumbent Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney, 57.5 percent of eligible voters cast their ballot to elect President Obama.

Four years later in 2016, voters, importantly young voters, will once again receive the opportunity to fulfill their civic duties by voting in the presidential and local elections.

Not so long ago, women marched, petitioned and advocated for suffrage. In fact, it was less than 100 years ago that women received the right to vote with the 19th amendment. For decades, Black Americans battled against the shackles of institutionalized discrimination, oppression, racism and poll taxes in order to triumph with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

On Nov. 8, 2016, citizens must vote to not only commemorate the noble struggles of people who were once denied the right to vote, but to also express gratitude for the invaluable right.

There are still people in this country who are not able to vote. For example, undocumented people, former felons and everyone under the age of 18 will not be able to vote in this election.

There are many countries, such as Brazil, Egypt, Mexico and Thailand, in which voting is mandatory for everyone who is eligible to vote. While the United States has instituted no such requirement, capitalizing on this right remains crucial.

In spite of every snowballing controversy and dissected statement that has taken place this election cycle, we must remain undeterred in our resolve to voice our opinions. As a newspaper dedicated to publishing underrepresented voices, the Guilfordian finds it unacceptable to give up on the opportunity to express your own views through voting in this election.

U.S. census data from the Pew Research Center defines millennials (ages 18-35) as 31 percent of the overall electorate. While 31 percent may indicate political clout, it is a potential young voters must act upon.

We hope that everyone in the Guilford community who is able to vote recognizes and will act on this immense responsibility on or before Nov. 8. Vote because you can. Vote because you care. Vote because you have a voice.