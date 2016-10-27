Clinton, Obama campaign in Winston-Salem

Francesca Benedetto Hillary Clinton hits the campaign trail with First Lady, Michelle Obama, in Winston-Salem Oct. 27, 2016

In 2008, Barack Obama won North Carolina by 0.32 percent of the vote.

In 2016, North Carolina may come just as close in picking their presidential nominee.

This is what Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and first lady of the United States Michelle Obama emphasized when they came to Winston-Salem on Oct. 27 to talk about early voting.

“That’s how presidential elections go,” said Obama. “They are decided on a razor’s edge.”

Clinton came to speak in North Carolina about the issues in the upcoming presidential election.

“I wish I didn’t have to say this, but indeed, dignity and respect for women and girls is also on the ballot in this election,” said Clinton.

“Relief from student debt that you already have is at stake. So if you believe, as we do, that everyone should be able to afford to go to college and graduate and that everyone should have a chance to pay down and pay off that debt, then you’ve got to get out and vote in this election.”

Obama joined Clinton in their first appearance together.

“Seriously, is there anyone more inspiring than Michelle Obama?” said Clinton while introducing the first lady.

Obama emphasized that Clinton would be the first woman in the white house in United States history and asked that North Carolinians help make that happen by voting.

“She has done her job,” said Obama. “Now, we need to do our job and get her elected president of the United States.

“That’s how we go high. We vote.”

Early voting in North Carolina ends on Nov. 5. Voting is Nov. 8.

“Let’s go out and win this election,” said Clinton.