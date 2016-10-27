Clinton, Obama campaign in Winston-Salem
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
In 2008, Barack Obama won North Carolina by 0.32 percent of the vote.
In 2016, North Carolina may come just as close in picking their presidential nominee.
This is what Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and first lady of the United States Michelle Obama emphasized when they came to Winston-Salem on Oct. 27 to talk about early voting.
“That’s how presidential elections go,” said Obama. “They are decided on a razor’s edge.”
Clinton came to speak in North Carolina about the issues in the upcoming presidential election.
“I wish I didn’t have to say this, but indeed, dignity and respect for women and girls is also on the ballot in this election,” said Clinton.
“Relief from student debt that you already have is at stake. So if you believe, as we do, that everyone should be able to afford to go to college and graduate and that everyone should have a chance to pay down and pay off that debt, then you’ve got to get out and vote in this election.”
Obama joined Clinton in their first appearance together.
“Seriously, is there anyone more inspiring than Michelle Obama?” said Clinton while introducing the first lady.
Obama emphasized that Clinton would be the first woman in the white house in United States history and asked that North Carolinians help make that happen by voting.
“She has done her job,” said Obama. “Now, we need to do our job and get her elected president of the United States.
“That’s how we go high. We vote.”
Early voting in North Carolina ends on Nov. 5. Voting is Nov. 8.
“Let’s go out and win this election,” said Clinton.
Leave a Comment
The Guilfordian will not publish comments unless they are accompanied by a name and legitimate email address, but the email address will not be published and can only be viewed by the Editorial Board of the newspaper. You are responsible for the content which you submit. We will not publish comments that contain profanity or directly target one of our reporters if the comment does not pertain to the content of the article. In addition, we will not publish hate speech or threats of violence. We also will not post spam or allow users to attempt to retrieve personal or private information from other users. Decisions about publishing comments are left to the editors and publication is at their discretion. By commenting, you are consenting to letting your comments be edited, removed, published or otherwise displayed by The Guilfordian.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.