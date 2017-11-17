News in Brief

Muppet Wikia

Zimbabwe

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Zimbabwean army assumed country-wide control, stating that it was “removing criminals” surrounding Robert Mugabe, the country’s president. According to Aljazeera, on Nov. 15, a spokesperson for the army stated that Mugabe is being held for personal safety reasons. The official location of Mugabe and his family are currently unknown. There are several conflicting viewpoints and explanations being reported, and details of the ongoing situation are unclear.

Israel

According to Times of Israel, millions of long-jawed spiders have created webs covering a forest beside a stream close to Jerusalem, Soreq Creek. According to arachnophile Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University’s Arachnid Collection, this is an exceptionally rare occurrence. The majority of these spider eggs, however, are not expected to survive. According to Reuters World News, colder temperatures will lead to a decline in mosquito eggs, and in turn cause a significant drop in this strange spider population.

Colombia

Colombia has made its largest drug bust in history, seizing approximately 13.4 tons of cocaine at farms northwest of Medellin on Nov. 15, according to NPR. In total, the drugs are worth upwards of 360 million dollars according to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. Santos stated that the contraband belonged to the Gulf’s Clan and were being stored between Carepa and Chigorodó, Antioquia. Colombia produces around 910 tons of cocaine a year, making it one of the world’s largest producers of the drug.

Pakistan

Pakistan has uncovered remains of a 1700 year old sleeping Buddha statue. The discovery conributes to a national effort to encourage religious tourism in the country, and to work against Islamic militancy in the country with an image of religious harmony, according to The Guardian. The unveiling ocurred at an ancient Buddhist site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which was first discovered in 1929. The province was once the center of Buddhist civilization under a Mauryan king 2,300 years ago.

China

UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hall have been released from detainment in China by President Trump following an international visit, according to the New York Times. The players have admitted to shoplifting from three different stores in Hangzhou, and Trump has publicly apologized for their actions. UCLA Coach Steve Alford announced Wednesday at a school press conference that the players will be suspended indefinitely.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close