Guilford College President Jane Fernandes speaks on cherishing silence

Parents and Alumni, Interested in representing Guilford College?
New Student Orientation - Adult Students
Guilford College makes "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2018 Best Buys" list
The Guilfordian will return to our regularly scheduled programming Fall 2017
Watch live streams of Guilford College home athletic events!
Learn how you can minor in Every Campus A Refuge!
Lookout for Summer Library Learning Opportunities
Read Early College Junior, Aarushi Ahuja's, op-ed piece in News and Record
Promote your Club or Organization with WQFS!
July 27, 2017 • Leave a Comment
Jane Fernandes delivers her inaugural speech, 'Inspiring Distinction.'
Juliet Magoon/Guilfordian
Quaker Speak
Tags: Jane Fernandes, Quaker Speak, Sign Language
The Guilfordian intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Guilfordian does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
News
Guilford Alums Erika Williamson ’94 and Paul Mosca ’93 create a new app for students
Web Exclusive
Experiences while Reporting Abroad
Top Stories
Reporting for the Pulitzer Center – Praveena Somasundaram
In Print
Division III athletes put academics first
Softball team raises donations for Score for the Cure, an organization dedicated to curing cancer
The Guilfordian
The student news site of Guilford College
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
The Guilfordian intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Guilfordian does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.