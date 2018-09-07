Women’s soccer team sees slow start

Guilford College’s women’s soccer is just getting started after competing in their first game of the season against Greensboro College on Augusust 31.

Last season, women’s soccer went 6-9-1 overall and 3-6-1 in conference. The team just missed the conference tournament after a loss to Eastern Mennonite University. Their statistics were fairly low last season as the team posted a 0.118 shooting percentage over their 16 games.

The season just began for women’s soccer and Head Coach Stephanie Webb stated that the team does not really have a set goal, except to try and make it to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament this season, which she says is a part of the competitive nature of the team.

Instead of having a team goal, Webb said that she wants her team to think about their legacy.

“I want them to think of the legacy that they will leave on the team individually,” said Webb. “Their individual goals will make the team better.”

The team is not only focusing individually, but they are helping each other out as well. They guide each other to accomplish their individual goals.

“They push me to be a better soccer player and reach my highest potential,” said first-year forward Emily Shephard

After a tough season last year, Webb is looking to change her players’ mentality of training. She expects them to train and practice every day like it’s game day. Her newly hired assistant coach, Asia Laudal, has helped her implement this new idea. Webb coached Laudal at the University of North Dakota and was very familiar with her work ethic, which was very important to her.

Laudal’s background in education and counseling made her a perfect candidate for the position, as well as having the same philosophy as the team. She has meshed well with Webb as she handles the defenders while coach Webb can focus on the midfield and forwards.

“She is not scared to voice her opinion and not scared to know how to coach,” said Webb.

Shephard was looking forward to facing Greensboro College prior to the game.

“I’m excited about the game against Greensboro College,” Shephard said. “We’ve been preparing all week to face them and if we apply everything that we’ve been working on during practices. I believe that we will do extremely well and earn a win.”

Guilford unfortunately suffered a loss in their opening match. The teams battled head to head and wound up in over time, with the Pride scoring a goal with one second left in the first overtime. Guilford only had four shots on goal to Greensboro’s six.

Shephard is one of seven first-year players looking to make an impact on the team.

“I think we’re going to do really well this season. I’m pretty confident at where we’re at right now but there is definitely room to grow. Every practice we’re working on attacking and defending so if we trust the process, we’re going to get the results we want,” Shephard said.

The key returning players this season are midfielder Lauren Culler and forward Susan Dillinger. They were two of the top three leading scorers on the team last season. Karol Jaimes is a first-year midfielder that had two shots against Greensboro College and could be a key addition to the Quakers.

On Tuesday the women lost to Brevard College, 2-1, with junior midfielder Kelsey Reilly scoring the lone Quaker goal with a 40-yard shot over the goalkeeper that strayed too far from the net.

Women’s soccer will play two games this weekend in the Meredith College Classic. The last time they played the Meredith Avenging Angels, they lost 6-1 in 2016. The Quakers will also play N.C. Wesleyan College in the tournament.