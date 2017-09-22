Staff Editorial: Clubs enhance college experience

As students, we understand that academics are a top priority, but certainly they certainly do not make up the full college experience. A student taking 16 credit hours in a semester is expected to dedicated 48 hours of their week to classwork and outside, leaving 120 hours (minus sleep and eating, of course) available to them to engage into the community, especially if they are living on campus. Students should look to invest the time that they do not put into academics into the campus at which they chose to study. Guilford offers a multitude of extracurricular activities that can have significant impacts on the campus life and culture, and a majority of students want to see changes on campus. The variety of clubs, sports and activities operate as a means to facilitate a student’s ability to make a major impact at the College. They are vital in creating a cohesive environment at Guilford and also present a great learning opportunity directly from our peers. Every individual on the campus has a purpose and can make very meaningful contributions to themselves and to the community that we are a part of Quakers. It is easy to get stuck in a bubble and to protect personal time, which is also important to mental health and wellness. But to amplify your time on the campus, go out and don’t be afraid to dive into something new that you have not experienced before.

Reflecting Guilford College’s core Quaker values, the topics and content of Staff Editorials are chosen through consensus of all 14 editors and one faculty adviser of The Guilfordian’s Editorial Board.

