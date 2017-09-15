The student news site of Guilford College

Staff Editorial: News literacy is indispensable

September 15, 20172 Comments

As a campus focused on social justice, we want to work to change the world. We want to make a world that is more accepting, more free, more just. We cannot, however, simply make a difference without information. In order to change the world, we must know what is happening and its context. We must be informed citizens of our country and of our world.

As the current administration makes controversial and harmful decisions, we can make a difference. By being informed, students are able to know what their representatives are deciding upon. We can call our representatives about the plan to end DACA. We can hold them accountable if they vote in a way that harms their constituents, particularly marginalized groups in society. Those of us in places of privilege, those of us who our representatives recognize, must speak out. We must understand and present the evidence we’ve gained by being a well-informed society.

At Guilford, students have access to the New York Times for free through Hege Library’s website. Students have access to reputable, thorough journalism. We should utilize the resources we have and work to be a social justice campus in practice, not just in our words. Change is necessary, but our outrage at the political decisions is not enough. We must educate ourselves and take actions to create the better world we envision.

2 Comments

2 Responses to “Staff Editorial: News literacy is indispensable”

  1. Michael Spikes on September 15th, 2017 1:24 pm

    To help students that may be reading this editorial, the Center for News Literacy will be holding a workshop on Tuesday, September 19 from 9:30 – noon on the subject of News Literacy, where I will be taking questions and also leading participants through parts of a course on News Literacy. The course, developed at Stony Brook University, has the goal of equipping news consumers with the tools needed to become smarter consumers of news and information.

  2. Michael Spikes on September 15th, 2017 1:24 pm

    The workshop will be held at Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois.

