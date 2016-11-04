Trump, Clinton fight for North Carolina at rallies

In the last two presidential elections, North Carolina has chosen a presidential candidate by a margin of less than 3 percent. This is why, for the past few weeks, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump have been holding rallies in the state.

“Every vote matters,” said first lady Michelle Obama, who rallied with Clinton in Winston-Salem on Oct. 27. “Every single vote.

“If you have any doubt about that, consider this: back in 2008 — and I say this everywhere I go — Barack (Obama) won North Carolina by … a little over two votes per precinct.”

Both Trump and Clinton are fighting to win states like North Carolina because of this.

“It’s important because North Carolina is probably one of the most crucial battleground states in the entire country,” said junior Chance Mashburn, who is working for the Clinton campaign. “It’s really between us and Florida. We’re the deciding factor in who becomes president. It really comes down to every last vote here.”

Rallying shows the people in North Carolina that their vote matters more than they realize.

“Clearly (the candidates) have a vested interest in winning North Carolina,” said senior Juliana Avery, who saw Obama speak in WinstonSalem. “They campaign more in states like North Carolina, Florida and Nevada because they need to.”

Obama’s visit to WinstonSalem came a few weeks after she campaigned for Clinton in Greensboro, on Oct. 11.

“It was really exciting for me to see her still engaged,” said senior Mara Stern, who saw Obama speak at both events. “So many people are kind of questioning or a little weary of Hillary, so it’s good for me to see people that I really respect politically stay engaged with her campaign.”

Trump has also been through Greensboro recently. On Oct. 14, he spoke about his experiences in North Carolina.

“This region used to be the furniture manufacturing hub of the world,” said Trump according to The New York Times. “I know because I bought plenty. But the NAFTA deal and then China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, another Bill and Hillary backed disaster, have sent those jobs to other countries. You know better than anybody.”

Like Clinton, he also addressed voting.

“You’re going to remember this day,” said Trump. “This is a movement like nobody’s ever seen in this country before. Even our enemies admit that.”

Mike Pence, Trump’s vice presidential candidate, also campaigned in Greensboro for the Republican ticket on Oct. 28.

“I admire him,” said Greensboro resident Jackie Kane about Pence according to WFMY News. “I think he will do an excellent job as vice president. He espouses my values as a conservative.”

While in North Carolina, Clinton addressed Democratic Senate and gubernatorial candidates in North Carolina, Deborah Ross and Roy Cooper.

“Let’s have each others’ backs, lift each other up, not tear each other down,” said Clinton in WinstonSalem. “Let’s go out and win this election. Let’s go out and make sure we do exactly that for Roy Cooper, Deborah Ross and all of us. Let’s make sure you vote early, vote as soon as you can.”

Incumbents Sen. Richard Burr and Gov. Pat McCrory campaigned with Trump in Winston-Salem this past July, encouraging voters both to vote for Trump and to be skeptical of the Democrats.

While rallies are important to get candidates’ messages across, Stern believes it is not the most important thing.

“Stay active,” said Stern. “(Do) not just go for a photo or a selfie. It’s easy to go and cheer, but it’s also really important to go and vote and impact other people.”

Early voting in Guilford County lasts until Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8.