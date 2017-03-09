Womyn with a Y
In efforts to be more inclusive, the tradition of performing “The Vaginal Monologues” by Eve Ensler was replaced by a new show called “Womyn with a Y,” a title coined by organizers Jocelyn Foshay, Nicole Zelniker and Leah Whetten-Goldstein. The show was a series of monologues performed by students to share stories of different women. The monologues addressed topics such as relationships, beauty ideals, sexuality, transgender experiences and sexual violence.
