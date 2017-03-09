Filed under Video

Womyn with a Y

In efforts to be more inclusive, the tradition of performing “The Vaginal Monologues” by Eve Ensler was replaced by a new show called “Womyn with a Y,” a title coined by organizers Jocelyn Foshay, Nicole Zelniker and Leah Whetten-Goldstein. The show was a series of monologues performed by students to share stories of different women. The monologues addressed topics such as relationships, beauty ideals, sexuality, transgender experiences and sexual violence.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close