VITAL SIGNS: Student-directed play gives platform for many voices

March 9, 2017Leave a Comment

Nellie Vinograd

Vital Signs by Jane Martin is the latest play to be produced by student organization The Revelers Club. The play, directed by senior Emily Haaksma, premieres March 10th and 11th in Sternberger Auditorium. Admission is free.

