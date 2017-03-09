VITAL SIGNS: Student-directed play gives platform for many voices
Vital Signs by Jane Martin is the latest play to be produced by student organization The Revelers Club. The play, directed by senior Emily Haaksma, premieres March 10th and 11th in Sternberger Auditorium. Admission is free.
