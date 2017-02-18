Quidditch team hosts charity Yule Ball

Hadis Daqiq '19 and Chloe Williams '17 pose in front of a backdrop during the Lumos Charity Yule Ball. Organized by the Quidditch team, the event raised money for the Lumos Foundation



“I’m just here to have fun,” said sophomore Max Shumate.

Shumate dressed as a raven for the Lumos Charity Yule Ball 2017. Other characters from Hogwarts made an appearance as well.

The decoration matched the mystical theme of the event with silver snowflakes and blue drapes. There were little sticks on the tables that looked like broken branches from an enchanted tree. At the back of the room, there was a photo booth with the words “Have You Seen This Wizard” inscribed on it and next to it was a blue background to serve as another photo corner.

As soon as attendees walked into the Alumni Gym, they had to show a Quaker card for free admission or pay a $10 cover charge then get stamped with Guilford Quidditch’s logo.

The Yule Ball was hosted by Guilford Quidditch. The event featured plenty of refreshments. There were snacks such as chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A, cookies, cheese puffs and chips. The drink table had hot water, iced water, sweet tea, a variety of tea bags and candies.

Most of the fun took place on the dance floor where the DJ constantly played music to cater to the diverse crowd. Other students either had conversations or enjoyed a heated game of Jenga. There was also a raffle drawing for tickets to win for Harry Potter–themed prizes such as a Quidditch broom, wand, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Original Screenplay.”

The purpose of the Ball was to raise funds for a charity called Lumos. From the organization’s website, “Lumos works to help the millions of children in institutions worldwide regain their right to a family.”

“This is our second Yule Ball, and we raised about $1,000 last year, which we hope to match or beat this year,” said senior Zack Wolfe, president of the Guilford Quidditch.

Some students had some qualms about certain aspects of the event.

“Since the Yule Ball brings everyone together, the music should change to accommodate all races,” said senior Amaris Prince, who did not believe the music was appropriate for the diversity of the crowd at the fundraiser.

“However, they are doing a good job trying to bring all types of students together, which is a big part of social justice.”

Two other students echoed her sentiment about the music and the inclusiveness of the event.

“I was most excited about the music and the inclusivity of the event. It’s not limited to the members of the Quidditch Club,” said junior Rashad Clark.

Dorothy Disu, an exchange student from Accra, Ghana, expressed her approval of the event.

“I enjoyed the dancing,” said Disu. “I just really had fun with the music. This is the first event I have attended, and it was a great initiative.”

The event was attended by over 75 people. Donations can be made to the charity by visiting wearelumos.org. The donate icon is on the homepage. You do not have to worry about being a wizard or a muggle because anybody can donate to Lumos.

