News in Brief

Saudia Arabia

The trial of a prominent Saudi women’s rights activist began on Wednesday, Mar. 20, according to her family. 29-year-old Loujain al-Hathloul was arrested a year ago while driving down a highway in the United Arab Emirates, where she had been living. She was then sent to Saudi Arabia and detained. Saudi Arabia was collectively rebuked at the United Nations Human Rights Council for the first time. A statement, signed by 36 countries earlier this month, called on the kingdom to release human rights activists.

United States

Mike Trout is setting up to agree to a 12-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels worth a whopping $430 million. The outfielder could make $36 million a year and be the most expensive contract in MLB history, as well as the biggest in sports, should the parties confirm the deal. Trout, 27, is a two-time American League MVP, six-time winner of the silver slugger award and has hit 240 home runs in 1,065 games.

Iran

Nowruz, the Persian New Year holiday celebrated across the globe, gathers millions together to “promote values of peace and solidarity between generations and within families,” as the UN says, who established the holiday in 2010 at the request of several countries throughout the Middle East. Often called the Iranian New Year, more than 300 million people worldwide will celebrate Nowruz this week, which has been celebrated culturally for over 3,000 years.

England

AS Roma Fnatic’s FIFA team has created the first home housing a professional FIFA video game team, located in North London. The team, who represents AS Roma, a Italian Serie A football club, is driven by the esports powerhouse Fnatic. In an effort to professionalize the virtual football game all-stars, they invested in a home for the team’s three players, manager and coach. According to coach Enzo Serre, the team finds a perfect balance of fun and business under the roof all together.

Kenya

Police in Kenya have arrested six people in connection with the seizure of counterfeit notes worth more than $20 million. The fake banknotes were found in a personal safety deposit box of a Barclays Bank branch in the capital Nairobi, Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said on March 12. The bank, a subsidiary of the South African Absa Group, said the money was not part of its deposit, and the owner, adding that it was working with the police in the investigation, only knew the contents of the safe deposit box.