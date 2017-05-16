The must-see, must-read, must-hear of this summer

Close "Fargo" Executive Producer Noah Hawley accepts the Peabody for "Fargo". He is joined on the stage by Warren Littlefield and John Cameron.

While this summer will contain the usual headlining media — meaning they can still make new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies — there are also a huge number of thought-provoking and well-made movies, albums and TV shows coming out this summer that not many people hear about.

Fargo

For those looking for a good drama,“Fargo” might be your next binge — a gripping TV drama based around the original movie by the Coen brothers. So far, seasons one and two have offered those Minnesota and South Dakota accents you love. They also kept the original title screen, “This is a true story.” However, both seasons were completely different stories.

The show starts each new season with a completely different cast, story and characters, but it keeps the timeline together, with occasional Easter eggs throughout. What keeps the story grounded is the touch of absurd that each season retains.

What separated season two from the movie was the constant uses of literary elements throughout. With references to the Hatfield-McCoy feud, Dante’s “Inferno” and many other works, the story is consistently tantalizing and leaves you wanting more with the occasional dash of absurd comedy.

The show runs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX. The first episode aired April 19 and each season is ten episodes long.

Humanz

Second on the list is The Gorillaz’s new album “Humanz.” The British alternative hip-hop group has finally reunited after a suspected falling out, and the expectations were that it would be incredible. Released on April 28, “Humanz” will follow up their previous album, “The Fall.” The album will feature a number of artists including Vince Staples, Pusha T and D.R.A.M.

One of the more anticipated rap albums, “Humanz” was initially written to serve as a reaction to the election of President Donald Trump. However, this theme gets partially lost with consistent club bangers and one of the least Gorillaz-feeling albums yet. Most of the songs are exceptionally well done, but the album all together has no flow.

It Comes at Night

True horror fans rejoice. There is a new movie coming out with respectable writing. Far from the cheap, overproduced movies that rely on jump scares to produce fear, “It Comes at Night” is sure to produce a story where the fear comes from the writing.

Set to come out on June 9, the movie follows a family that is surviving in a world where an unnatural terror has been released. While finding their way in this new world, their relationship is tested when a new family, seeking refuge, finds them. Mistrust and paranoia run rampant and the main character, Paul, played by Joel Edgerton, must decide how far he is willing to go to protect his family.

Baby Driver

Set to be released in the United States on June 28, “Baby Driver,” written and directed by Edgar Wright, promises a new take on an old story. The show focuses on “Baby” Ansel Elgort who works as a getaway driver for a crew of bank robbers. He soon falls in love and tries to find a way to free himself and his love for a better life.

While the movie’s plot can come off as another cheesy bank robbing, car chase movie, Wright’s exceptional direction creates a much more critically appealing story. Using a mixture of slapstick humor and conventional story lines, Wright creates a project similar to many of his others, which are typically kind of a mess, all backed by an excellent soundtrack.

For those fans of the traditional, don’t worry. “Baby Driver” still maintains action scenes and car chases that could put “Fast and Furious” to shame.

A Handmaid’s Tale

One for you literature buffs out there, “A Handmaid’s Tale” premiered on Hulu on April 26. The show is an adaption of Margaret Atwood’s story of a dystopian future where Christian fundamentalism has overtaken the former United States. Due to an outbreak of contamination, female infertility is widespread. Young fertile women are assigned to members of the elite to have ritualized sex with the men to produce offspring for their family. But some of the handmaids can still remember what it was like in the old world.

This incredible story is backed up by excellent casting and direction. With multiple parallels between Atwood’s story and Trump’s America, the show has renewed interest in the books. The cast captures their characters from the story excellently, and the show manages to be both great TV, while also being an allegory of our time in a way that captivates the audience.

