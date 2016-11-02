President Barack Obama speaks at UNC Chapel Hill
The sky was Tar Heel blue all day Wednesday, Nov. 2, to receive the President of the United States at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
President Barack Obama came once again to North Carolina before Election Day to help promote Hillary Clinton and to remind the public that people can and should vote early.
“North Carolina is one place where even the people that don’t vote for me are nice,” said Obama as soon as the crowd eased cheering.
He started his speech by mentioning the members of Congress that were also present at UNC Chapel Hill on Wednesday, such as Deborah Ross who is currently running for Senator and Roy Cooper who is running for governor in North Carolina.
“We got six days to decide the future of this country,” continued Obama. “And the good news is you don’t have to wait until Election Day to do the right thing. You can vote right now.”
Obama also reminded the public of his accomplishments as president for the past eight years, such as the creation of 50 million new jobs and the legalization of gay marriage.
He then said that all of this progress made during the last decade and all the progress Americans hope to make in the next eight years will be thrown away if Donald Trump wins the election.
“I hate to put a little pressure on you, but the fate of the Republic rests on your shoulders,” he said.
“If you focus on your choice, you’ll see this choice could not be simpler. The guy the Republicans nominated … is temperamentally unfit to be commander in chief. This is somebody who claims to be a great businessman, but I know a lot of business people across the country who have done really well without snipping small businesses out of what they owed them.”
At the end, Obama reiterated that Hillary Clinton was the best choice for this country’s future.
“You just gotta vote, North Carolina,” he said. “The nice thing is you don’t just have to vote against that guy, because you got a candidate who is actually worthy of your vote, who is smart, and who is steady and … who is probably the most qualified ever to run for this office, and that is Hillary Clinton.”
