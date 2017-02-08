The student news site of Guilford College

Diya Abdo Speaks About Every Campus a Refuge

February 8, 2017Leave a Comment

Dia Abdo, founder of Every Campus a Refuge at Guilford College, speaks to an audience of 50 at Duke Chapel in Durham North Carolina on Feb. 7, 2017. An associate professor of english and creative writing, she offered advice on how to create sanctuaries on college campuses.
Related Stories
Every campus a refuge: embodying our values

The refugee crisis is a perpetual crisis. As long as there has been conflict, there have been refugees. I myself am the child of refugees, their first...

ECAR invites refugees into community
ECAR invites refugees into community
Campus support for refugees strong, but could still improve

This article is part of series highlighting synergy at Guilford and areas where we need to grow as an institution. In the past month Guilford has r...

