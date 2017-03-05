Student Senate Update

Filed under News

The Senate meeting for this week focused on brainstorming ideas for ways to improve Guilford. The main concepts that were being discussed included rallying campus spirit, ethical leadership, team advisers and learning collaboratively. Each of these topics was discussed to try and come up with ways that each of these concepts can be applied and used at Guilford. These concepts were formed from previous brainstorming meetings with staff and students and were further brainstormed in Senate to further look into ways to improve Guilford. Senate meetings are on Monday nights at 7 p.m. in Founders Hall for any students who are looking to get involved on campus.

