Opinion face off: fighting ice with ice

Soda, much like revenge, is a dish best served cold. My opponent, Chris, a lover of hot sodas, would have you believe that being forced to drink a lukewarm glass of soda is better than enjoying the same beverage with ice, making it crisp, fresh and cold.

Why is it that sodas are served with ice? Consumers simply prefer them that way. Have you ever seen someone ask for a hot soda? I don’t think so. Sodas were made to be served cold. In fact, a warm soda will become flat since heat drives off the dissolved carbonic acid present in soda.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, “The gas also comes out more quickly when the can is warm because carbon dioxide is less soluble in warmer liquids.” My opponent would tell you that sodas without ice are already served cold, and while this may be true, sodas without ice get hotter faster than sodas with ice. Why take the risk of drinking a flat soda?

Anti-icers say that the fast-melting nature of ice is a reason that it should not be included in sodas. But if the consumer simply drinks their soda faster than the ice melts, this will not be a problem. Just drink faster, Chris. In addition, at many fast food chains, including McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Burger King, they offer free refills to the consumer. Since the customer can refill their cup as many times as they want free of charge, ice is clearly not a capitalist scheme designed to generate maximum profits for the corporation and bleed the consumer dry.

Ice is an enjoyable addition to any soft drink that keeps your beverage cold and carbonated without draining your wallet. I know that you, the consumer, have the ability to decide what is best for you. And I hope that you decide pro-ice.