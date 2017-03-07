Person on the Street: What is your favorite food and why?

Nathaniel Williams, Contributing Writer
Contributing writer, Nathaniel Williams, polls Guilford’s campus to ask, “What is your favorite food and why?”
Director of Writing, Visiting Assistant Professor of English and Creative Writing
“I think my favorite is Indian food because I grew up eating it.”
“It reminds me of home and has many flavors to it.”
Senior, Major: Psychology. Minor: Art
“I feel like my favorite food doesn’t exist in America. I like stews from home.”
“I like really well-made mussels.”
“I like Mediterranean and soul food.”
Sophomore, Double Major: Food Systems and History
“I really like corn tortillas because they are easy to eat.”
