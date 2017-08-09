Reporting for the Pulitzer Center – Praveena Somasundaram

Praveena Somasundaram is a rising senior in The Early College at Guilford program. She is the features editor of The Guilfordian, Guilford College’s award-winning student newspaper. Praveena has always been interested in gender inequity and intends for her project to bring more awareness to the issue. Aside from academics, Praveena spends her time volunteering with nonprofit organizations in Greensboro, North Carolina. In the future, she plans to pursue her interests in both science and journalism.

In India’s male-dominated society, women are often expected to support their families. Those who shoulder this responsibility face challenges while taking advantage of various opportunities. The Ties That Bind: Child Marriage in Modern Day India According to UNICEF, about half of the world’s child marriages occur in India. This is the story of a family-arranged child marriage and its associated health risks.