New Saw movie, old plot

Warm buttery popcorn. Check. Big icy cold drink. Check. Overpriced candy. Check. I was ready to see and critique the latest in the “Saw” franchise, “Jigsaw.”

I have never met a single person who have seen all eight “Saw” movies. I asked around to everyone I know, co-workers, friends and family alike. None of them had seen all eight “Saw” movies.

So what is the point of so many installments of a predictable film franchise? This film consists of sadistic, carefully planned out and elaborate puzzle killings, which are explained fully by the end of the movie.

Aside from the first “Saw” movie, nothing John Kramer, the killer, does is at all shocking or scary. “Twisted Pictures,” the production company that produces the “Saw” franchise, could have stopped at the original.

“Jigsaw” is the latest to come out of the franchise, the first after a seven-year hiatus. I feel the gap had everyone excited because the previous films were released annually from 2004 until 2010, when the franchise, much like the victims of all seven “Saw” films, died.

I thought I was in for something new and over-the-top, yet all I experienced was more of the same. There is nothing earth-shatteringly new to experience with “Jigsaw.”

As always, there are puzzles and gruesome, disturbing ways in which the characters are one by one emasculated, maimed and ultimately killed. Still, I do not get why another version of the same film was made.

If it’s ultimately the same film, why was the name changed? We don’t get any new answers in this installment.

The film began with a gruesome situation and ended with a gruesome situation. In the middle, there are clunky explanations for the reasoning behind the killings by John Kramer. It all seems as if the film’s writers and producers actually wanted the audience to sympathize with the “bad guy.”

All I walked away feeling was sympathy for myself for investing a little over two hours of my life watching this movie. If you plan on going to see the movie “Jigsaw,” be ready for a spell of deja vu.

