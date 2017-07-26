Guilford College makes the Fiske list of the top 38 “Best Buy” schools
The Fiske Guide to Colleges is the No. 1 best-selling guide to the nation’s colleges and universities, helping students weed through an ever-growing amount of information and choose the best school for them. Guilford College has been listed as a Best Buy for 2018, the third year in a row the College has received this recognition.
Public Private
Arizona State University Brigham Young University
The Evergreen State College Centre College
University of Florida The Cooper Union
University of Iowa Earlham College
University of Maryland Florida Southern College
University of Missouri Guilford College
University of Nebraska—Lincoln McGill University
New College of Florida Mount Holyoke College
University of North Carolina at Asheville Oglethorpe University
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Olin College of Engineering
North Carolina State University Principia College
University of Oregon Rice University
SUNY–Binghamton University University of St Andrews
SUNY–University at Buffalo St. Olaf College
SUNY–College at Geneseo University of the South (Sewanee)
Texas A&M University Warren Wilson College
Truman State University Wheaton College (IL)
University of Utah Xavier University of Louisiana
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin—Madison
