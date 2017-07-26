The student news site of Guilford College

Guilford College makes the Fiske list of the top 38 “Best Buy” schools

The Fiske Guide to Colleges is the No. 1 best-selling guide to the nation’s colleges and universities, helping students weed through an ever-growing amount of information and choose the best school for them. Guilford College has been listed as a Best Buy for 2018, the third year in a row the College has received this recognition.

Public                                                                                                 Private

Arizona State University                                                             Brigham Young University

The Evergreen State College                                                       Centre College

University of Florida                                                                    The Cooper Union

University of Iowa                                                                         Earlham College

University of Maryland                                                                Florida Southern College

University of Missouri                                                                 Guilford College

University of Nebraska—Lincoln                                              McGill University

New College of Florida                                                                Mount Holyoke College

University of North Carolina at Asheville                              Oglethorpe University

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill                          Olin College of Engineering

North Carolina State University                                              Principia College

University of Oregon                                                                   Rice University

SUNY–Binghamton University                                                 University of St Andrews

SUNY–University at Buffalo                                                      St. Olaf College

SUNY–College at Geneseo                                                          University of the South (Sewanee)

Texas A&M University                                                                Warren Wilson College

Truman State University                                                            Wheaton College (IL)

University of Utah                                                                        Xavier University of Louisiana

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin—Madison

