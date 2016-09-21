Students stand in solidarity with protesters in Charlotte

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Guilford College students travelled to Charlotte today to join with protesters in the wake of the police killing of Keith Lamont Scott.

Scott, a black man, was shot in his car while waiting at a bus stop for his son. Informal protests began last night and became violent on both sides, with police allegedly using tear gas and riot gear and protesters throwing rocks and water bottles.

The protests are also part of the larger Black Lives Matter movement, a reaction to the high proportion of police killings of black people in the past few years.

At least ten students, along with multiple Guilford alumni and Greensboro community members, will be protesting. The official protest in Charlotte is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight. Protesters are requesting water, camping and medical supplies, cameras and increased accurate media and social media coverage.

Seniors Holly Haid and Sadie Hunter said they don’t know what to expect, partly because of unclear information online.

“It’s really important to be an ally and be aware, particularly of where you’re getting your news and sources,” Haid said. “Even if you just look it up online, what comes up is riots and fires – it’s invoking this feeling of fear that is keeping people away.”

Protests are expected to continue. This page will be updated with new information as the situation develops.