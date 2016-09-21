Students stand in solidarity with protesters in Charlotte
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Guilford College students travelled to Charlotte today to join with protesters in the wake of the police killing of Keith Lamont Scott.
Scott, a black man, was shot in his car while waiting at a bus stop for his son. Informal protests began last night and became violent on both sides, with police allegedly using tear gas and riot gear and protesters throwing rocks and water bottles.
The protests are also part of the larger Black Lives Matter movement, a reaction to the high proportion of police killings of black people in the past few years.
At least ten students, along with multiple Guilford alumni and Greensboro community members, will be protesting. The official protest in Charlotte is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight. Protesters are requesting water, camping and medical supplies, cameras and increased accurate media and social media coverage.
Seniors Holly Haid and Sadie Hunter said they don’t know what to expect, partly because of unclear information online.
“It’s really important to be an ally and be aware, particularly of where you’re getting your news and sources,” Haid said. “Even if you just look it up online, what comes up is riots and fires – it’s invoking this feeling of fear that is keeping people away.”
Protests are expected to continue. This page will be updated with new information as the situation develops.
Leave a Comment
The Guilfordian will not publish comments unless they are accompanied by a name and legitimate email address, but the email address will not be published and can only be viewed by the Editorial Board of the newspaper. You are responsible for the content which you submit. We will not publish comments that contain profanity or directly target one of our reporters if the comment does not pertain to the content of the article. In addition, we will not publish hate speech or threats of violence. We also will not post spam or allow users to attempt to retrieve personal or private information from other users. Decisions about publishing comments are left to the editors and publication is at their discretion. By commenting, you are consenting to letting your comments be edited, removed, published or otherwise displayed by The Guilfordian.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.