Explore the Adventure of IDS-474: Creativity, Vocation and Success
Life for a senior about to enter the world beyond college can be daunting, but Maia Dery’s IDS class works to address that. The course pushes students out of their comfort zones and literally out into the world for outdoor class sessions and camping trips.
