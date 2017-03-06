Students express themselves at The Element Talent Show
The Black Student Union hosted their annual talent show, The Element, on Friday February 24th.
Labyrinth available for meditative walking in the Carnegie room of Hege
3/6 Jazz Concert tonight at 7 p.m. in the Dana Choir Room
3/6 in West Founders Gallery @ 4 p.m. Come Play Fake News or Real News!
Theme House Mixer 8pm Monday March 6th in the Founders Boren Lounge (1st floor lounge)!
The Black Student Union hosted their annual talent show, The Element, on Friday February 24th.
Leave a Comment
The Guilfordian intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Guilfordian does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.