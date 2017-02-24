Filed under Video

Protest and Speak-out for Accountability

On Friday, February 24th, student group Integrity for Guilford held a speak out protest as part of a continuing discussion for demanding changes to school policy and addressing issues of racism, sexism, xenophobia, transphobia and homophobia at Guilford. Students from other organizations including HUG, PRIDE and MSA also spoke.

