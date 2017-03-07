Actor/Director Bill Paxton dies at 61

Beloved actor and director Bill Paxton passed away at the age of 61. The versatile actor tragically lost his life after complications from surgery on February 25, 2017. Paxton was known for his prolific acting and lighthearted wit. The famed actor died by the side of his wife of thirty years, Louise Newbury, and his two children, James and Lydia Paxton.

Paxton has been featured in over sixty films throughout his lengthy career, including “Twister,” “Titanic,” “Apollo 13” and “Mighty Joe Young.” Paxton was also known for his supporting secondary roles in blockbusters such as “The Terminator,” “Weird Science,” “Aliens” and “True Lies.” Since his first feature film in 1975, Paxton has been a staple through American pop culture in movies, television, and even music.

Though most known for his acting career, Paxton started a new wave pop duo with his friend Andrew Todd Rosenthal in the 80s where they released their debut and final album “Holy Cow.” It may have been a short-lived career, but Paxton would go on to work with star acts Pat Benatar and Limp Bizkit by graciously guest starring in their music videos.

Before he passed away, Paxton revealed in an interview with podcast host Marc Maron that he had a damaged heart due to a childhood incident, which would unfortunately later lead to his untimely stroke. Paxton would always give his heart and soul in nearly every performance he was given no matter the size. From his legendary and improvised line, “Game over, man, game over” from “Aliens” to “I think this guy’s a couple cans short of a six-pack” from one of his first roles in the film “The Terminator,” Paxton knew how to make his mark on almost any scene he graced with his delivery and comedic timing.

After his performances in blockbusters like “The Terminator” and “Aliens,” Paxton started to become more of a household name in Hollywood, which would lead the actor to the small screen. Paxton guest starred throughout the years, being featured on episodes of “Miami Vice,” “Frasier,” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Paxton even starring in his own television projects in various shows and miniseries from the historical drama “Texas Rising” to the comedic soap opera parody “Fresno.” Later in his career, Paxton worked in projects that intrigued his appetite, especially at the start of the new renaissance of television. For nearly five years, Paxton starred in the HBO drama “Big Love” and even directed his own in “Hatfields & McCoys” in 2012, which was later nominated for 16 Emmy Awards, including best supporting actor for Paxton.

Although possibly his biggest directorial performance, at least in terms of awards, Paxton was a jack of all trades, directing multiple short films even including a music video in the early 1980s. Paxton would not return to directing until the early 2000s for the psychological thriller “Frailty” in 2001 and biographical sports drama “The Greatest Game Ever Played” in 2005. Even in terms of his directing skills, Paxton was constantly showing his versatility and eagerness in wanting to try new genres and roles within Hollywood.

Paxton was truthfully the first journeyman in the modern cinematic world with the ability and desire to act and direct in nearly everything that was presented to him. His nonchalant comedic relief with his signature grin charmed the silver screen for decades. Paxton was the exclamation point for a number of classic movies and TV shows that are forever a part of our popular culture.