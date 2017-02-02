The student news site of Guilford College

  • Memorial service to celebrate Jeff Jeske's life in Dana Auditorium 2/8 at 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.

  • 2/8 Leadership EXPO in Founders from 11:00 am - 03:00 pm

  • Promote your Club or Organization with WQFS!

  • 2/4 Revelers Club presents "I Can't Imagine Tomorrow" by Tennessee Williams in Dana

Filed under Top Stories

Bryan Series: Neil deGrasse Tyson

February 2, 2017Leave a Comment

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson speaks to a crowd of 3,400 during his Guilford College Bryan Series talk at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Jan. 31, 2017 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tyson spoke about science literacy.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

The Guilfordian will not publish comments unless they are accompanied by a name and legitimate email address, but the email address will not be published and can only be viewed by the Editorial Board of the newspaper. You are responsible for the content which you submit. We will not publish comments that contain profanity or directly target one of our reporters if the comment does not pertain to the content of the article. In addition, we will not publish hate speech or threats of violence. We also will not post spam or allow users to attempt to retrieve personal or private information from other users. Decisions about publishing comments are left to the editors and publication is at their discretion. By commenting, you are consenting to letting your comments be edited, removed, published or otherwise displayed by The Guilfordian.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Bryan Series: Neil deGrasse Tyson

    News

    Women’s March on D.C. in pictures

  • Bryan Series: Neil deGrasse Tyson

    Breaking News

    In memory of Jeff Jeske

  • Bryan Series: Neil deGrasse Tyson

    Breaking News

    DC March Holds Multitude of Perspectives, Values

  • Bryan Series: Neil deGrasse Tyson

    Breaking News

    Women’s March Greensboro

  • Bryan Series: Neil deGrasse Tyson

    News

    Greensboro Women’s March in Pictures

  • Archives

    Protesters rally in Pelham against KKK, Trump

  • Bryan Series: Neil deGrasse Tyson

    Features

    Poetry event brings our creativity on campus

  • Bryan Series: Neil deGrasse Tyson

    In Print

    Students are encouraged to take advantage of last January term

  • Bryan Series: Neil deGrasse Tyson

    In Print

    Biggest stories in December, January

  • Bryan Series: Neil deGrasse Tyson

    In Print

    New Sharp printers appear across campus