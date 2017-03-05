The student news site of Guilford College

Filed under Sports, Top Stories

NCAA Division III Tournament: WBB Guilford College against Marymount University

March 5, 2017Leave a Comment

Guilford College women’s basketball team huddle before the start of the first round game of the NCAA Division III Tournament against Marymount University at the Ragan-Brown Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina, on March 3, 2017. The Quakers almost came back from down 26 points but fell to the Saints, 74-70. Photo By Andrew Walker 2017

