The student news site of Guilford College

The Guilfordian

  • Design a logo for Every Campus a Refuge and you could win a $50 gift card! [email protected]

  • 2/27 at 5 p.m. Mosaic Dinner & Discussion Leadership Series in Gilmer room w/ Maria Rosales and Antoine Williams

  • 2/27 Faculty Development Workshop Centers on Digital Text Analysis in Hege @ 2:30 pm

  • Speed/agility enhancement program on Tues. and Thurs., 6:45 am at the athletic complex

Filed under Sports, Top Stories

Quaker Women’s Basketball team wins 2017 ODAC tournament

February 27, 2017Leave a Comment

Guilford College women's basketball team poses with the ODAC championship trophy after beating Lynchburg College 59-53. Photo By Andrew Walker 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Guilfordian intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Guilfordian does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Quaker Women’s Basketball team wins 2017 ODAC tournament

    In Print

    Trump talks teach community about policy, action

  • Quaker Women’s Basketball team wins 2017 ODAC tournament

    In Print

    The Anti-Grammys: Who should have won

  • Quaker Women’s Basketball team wins 2017 ODAC tournament

    News

    Student Senate Update

  • Quaker Women’s Basketball team wins 2017 ODAC tournament

    In Print

    Internet both Westernizing and opening new lines of communication

  • Quaker Women’s Basketball team wins 2017 ODAC tournament

    World & Nation

    News in Brief

  • In Print

    The College speaks about immigrant issue

  • Quaker Women’s Basketball team wins 2017 ODAC tournament

    Features

    Artist’s work offers insight into black history

  • In Print

    The Book Oscars: Best books of 2016

  • Quaker Women’s Basketball team wins 2017 ODAC tournament

    Features

    NCCPA LEAD conference comes to Guilford

  • Quaker Women’s Basketball team wins 2017 ODAC tournament

    In Print

    Quakers claim victory, prep for ODAC