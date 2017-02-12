Quaker Men’s Basketball team defeat Randolph-Macon

Guilford College forward Carson Long, left,guards against Randolph-Macon forward Daniel Noe in the second half of the Quakers' game against the Yellow Jackets in Ragan-Brown Field House on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Sophomore Long led the Quakers with 14 points. Ranked second in the conference, the Quakers beat the number-one Yellow Jackets 67-53. Photo by Andrew Walker/Copyright 2017