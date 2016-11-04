Guilfordian Q&A: Sports Edition
Following week four of the NFL season, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s suspension following “Deflategate” ended. Despite having an exceptional career, Brady has been voted one of the most hated athletes in history. Other athletes on this list include former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy who was arrested for assault of an ex-girlfriend, former Los Angeles guard Kobe Bryant who was accused of sexual assault and former NFL quarterback Michael Vick who was charged in a dog fighting case as well as many others.
With this in mind, The Guilfordian took this question to the Guilford College campus to find out community members’ thoughts on their own least favorite athlete.
• “I don’t like (Luis) Suarez. His tactics are very, what’s the word, he’s very annoying.”
Yves Dusenge, Class of 2017, Computer Science and Economics
• “Right now, I’ll probably say it’s Odell Beckham because he lets his emotions get the best of him, and it’s costing his team.”
Zach Childress, Class of 2017, Sports Management
• “Gerald Henderson. He knocked Tyler Hansbrough in the face at the Duke/Carolina game. It was obvious it was on purpose.”
Heaven Walters, Class of 2017, Exercise Sports Science and Health Science
• “Probably Sami Sosa, that guy who got caught cheating.”
Mark Justad, Director of the Center for Principled Problem Solving and Adjunct Professor Religious Studies
• “I don’t know. I don’t really dislike anybody right now. I just started watching sports.”
Jermiah Boid, Guilford College Staff Member
• “I don’t really know too many athletes. I guess Michael Vick is unpleasant?”
Will Macnamara, Class of 2017, Computing Technology & Information Systems
