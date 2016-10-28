Fall ’16 sports finish up with multiple wins

Ava Nadel

Believe it or not, the month of October is winding down.

As with every year around this time, the weather is cooling, the autumn leaves are making their annual color transformation and fall sports here on Guilford College’s campus are winding down.

Each team and student-athlete deserves his or her proper recognition, especially considering the grind the sports season has on an athlete both physically and mentally.

The Quaker football team currently sits with a 4-3 (1-3) overall record on the season. Coming off a tough loss at Shenandoah University this past weekend, the Quakers plan to bounce back with their final home game of the year against Bridgewater College on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.

The final home game coincides with senior day for the Quakers, as the seniors on the football team are one win away from becoming the senior class with the most wins in school history.

Following the game against Bridgewater, the football team will close out the regular season with games at Randolph-Macon College on Nov. 5 and Emory & Henry College on Nov. 12. The Quakers will look to close out the regular season on a positive note and take that momentum into the upcoming off-season.

The Quaker men’s soccer team currently sits with a 5-8-3 (0-4-3) record, coming off of a game on Oct. 24 where they fought and played with nation- ally ranked No. 17 Lynchburg College all the way to the final whistle.

The Quakers hope to take that performance and use it to propel them to wins in their final two games of the year at Randolph College followed by a senior night game against Hampden-Sydney College on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

The women’s soccer team is currently 6-7 (3-5) with two games left on the schedule. Both of these games are at home, as the Quakers will host Emory & Henry in the annual pink game for breast cancer awareness and then Randolph-Macon on senior night on Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Wins in these final two games would give the women’s team their first winning season since 2011 and a shot for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament berth, but no matter the end record, the women’s soccer program will have once again shown improvement, as they have continued to do over the past few seasons.

On the court, the volleyball team currently sits with an 11-12 (5-4) record, putting them at seventh place in conference. This season the Quakers have shown a vast improvement with the experience carried over from last year’s team, as they are in position to qualify for a spot in the ODAC Tournament.

The team will close out their season with home matches against Lynchburg and then a senior day match against Emory & Henry on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Come out and support the Quakers, as in that senior day match there is a probable ODAC Tournament berth on the line.

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams have been prepping all month for the ODAC Championships at Buena Vista Golf Links in Buena Vista, Virginia on Oct. 29.

Both teams expect to have strong performances at the Championships and are excited for the opportunity for a strong finish to the season as well as the possibility for runners to earn a spot in the NCAA Division III South/Southeast Regionals in Rome, Georgia.

The men’s golf team wrapped up their fall season with a second place finish in the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial tournament, which was held at Sedgefield Golf Club here in Greensboro.

In the most recent GCAA Coaches poll, the Quakers sit at No. 12 as they hope to carry this momentum into the upcoming spring season, which tees off in March.

While some of these games will be played between press time and the release of the Oct. 28 issue of The Guilfordian, many of these games will be played in the upcoming weekend and into November.

The fall Quakers sports teams would really appreciate the support in these final games for any of those available to attend.