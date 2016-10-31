Newspaper endorsements create bias

To begin, let’s go over a line from the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics, “Distinguish between advocacy and news reporting.” Now let’s go over the definition of advocacy: according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, “the act or process of supporting a cause or proposal.”

Twenty-four newspapers have publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton thus far in the presidential race, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Chicago Tribune. Many magazine publications, such as The Atlantic and Vogue, have also publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton. They as media outlets are using their platform sto publicly advocate their opinions about who should be the United State’s next president.

In this election season specifically, one could attribute these presidential endorsements to the fear surrounding the possibility of Donald Trump as president. He has one endorsement thus far, coming from the Las Vegas Review Journal. The rest go to Clinton, with a sprinkle of Gary Johnsons.

Regardless of any horrible outcomes that would result from Trump’s election, media outlets’ opinions should stay out of it.

Newspaper endorsements, of course, are not a new phenomenon: political parties created newspapers in order to circulate information about their respective morals and ideas. It wasn’t until the late 1800s that advertisers backed newspapers to the point of loosening their chains to political parties, thus giving them the opportunity to write more objectively.

For a while afterward most United States newspapers, along with other media sources, were internally pluralistic. They included a range of ideas and opinions in their publications, in turn giving their readers access to a range of ideas and opinions.

Newspapers and magazines taking sides during the presidential races takes away from internal pluralism. It shows the readers a bias, and if they disagree with that bias, they will be less likely to read that publication. This can be seen in The Atlantic’s loss of subscribers after its public endorsement of Clinton.

Presidential endorsements also take away newspapers’ objectivity, leaving the readers less trusting of the writers’ words. Their company likes this candidate, so their reporting on the debate is likely biased.

Turning away from internal pluralism in newspaper publications and toward external pluralism digs into our already fragmented society. Conservatives and liberals will find newspapers that represents their respective ideals.

It creates a catalyst for people to get stuck in the dry mud of their views, unwilling to break out of it. It creates a manifesto of ignorance, regardless of which side you are on.

Newspapers as a business are dying, and quick controversial captions such as political endorsements work to keep us interested.

But the power of that is underrated. That’s one big headline on the front cover of a major news outlet, and you have thousands of immediate biases toward that publication that our stubborn population will take with them until death.

My intentions are not to recommend the censorship of press or regulations on freedom of speech. Instead, I want to use this journalistic platform to call out newspapers’ political endorsements and bring attention to the issue of our media system becoming externally pluralistic.

We are past the point of creating a media system that is not biased. In order to combat it, citizens need to accept it as a challenge and put time into finding the truth and educating ourselves on important issues.