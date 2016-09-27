Letter to the editor: The Guilford College Responsible Endowment Fund

To the Editor,

The Guilfordians for Justice Coalition is excited to announce The Guilford College Responsible Endowment Fund, or Guilford Justice Fund, a project organized in conjunction with The Responsible Endowment Coalition.

As you may be aware, Guilford has currently not made a commitment to divest its endowment from fossil fuels, the prison-industrial complex or the occupation of Palestine. We believe that Guilford, as a justice-oriented institution committed to providing a value-based education, should be at the forefront of this movement that we find ourselves in.

Guilford is a college deeply committed to cultivating students who are innately aware of our ability to affect positive change in the world around us. Embracing our core values of Community, Diversity, Equality, Excellence, Integrity, Justice and Stewardship requires a commitment for “Guilford students to learn to address problems critically, creatively, constructively with courage and conscience,” according to the Guilford Community Values.

It is clear that, while a socially responsible investment plan is just one of many tools that can be used to build another world free of systemic oppression, it is one that Guilford should use to help lead the way. We believe that this is the time to show our commitment to our core values.

As parents, alumni and community members, you have the power to send a message with your contributions to the College. The College takes pride in its strong parent and alumni networks, and we believe that, as past and present contributors to this community, you should have your voice heard as well.

For information or with questions regarding the fund, its terms or policies, please feel free to contact us at: [email protected]

The Guilfordians for Justice Coalition