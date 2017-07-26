Guilford College makes the Fiske list of the top 38 “Best Buy” schools

The Fiske Guide to Colleges is the No. 1 best-selling guide to the nation’s colleges and universities, helping students weed through an ever-growing amount of information and choose the best school for them. Guilford College has been listed as a Best Buy for 2018, the third year in a row the College has received this recognition.

Read More…

Public Private

Arizona State University Brigham Young University

The Evergreen State College Centre College

University of Florida The Cooper Union

University of Iowa Earlham College

University of Maryland Florida Southern College

University of Missouri Guilford College

University of Nebraska—Lincoln McGill University

New College of Florida Mount Holyoke College

University of North Carolina at Asheville Oglethorpe University

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Olin College of Engineering

North Carolina State University Principia College

University of Oregon Rice University

SUNY–Binghamton University University of St Andrews

SUNY–University at Buffalo St. Olaf College

SUNY–College at Geneseo University of the South (Sewanee)

Texas A&M University Warren Wilson College

Truman State University Wheaton College (IL)

University of Utah Xavier University of Louisiana

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin—Madison

