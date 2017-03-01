The student news site of Guilford College

Students unite after alleged sexual assault on campus

Abe Kenmore, Opinion EditorMarch 1, 20171 Comment

Director of Public Safety William Anderson admitted in an email that, "The initial alert was sent out approximately three hours after the incident was reported. This delay was due to communication errors on the part of the Public Safety office."

Last updated 3/1/2017

Originally, we had not stated that this was an alleged sexual assault. This article has been updated to include the words “alleged” and “allegedly.”

President Jane Fernandes addresses the Guilford College community in response to handling of alleged sexual assault communication that occurred.

 

 

Last night, a student was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Hendricks Hall parking lot when a white man grabbed them from behind and forced his hand down their pants then ran off. The student was black and transgender.

The exact time of the alleged assault is unclear, but at 1:10 a.m., Lesly Vasquez, junior and Senate vice president, sent an email saying, “Public Safety did nothing to take any actions regarding the matter about the event that happened two hours ago.”

The first alert email and text from Public Safety about the incident happened shortly thereafter, at 1:24 a.m., describing the incident and the suspect: a muscular man around 5 feet 8 inches tall in a black windbreaker and pants.

Students gathered to protest the delay in notifying the campus and the conduct of Public Safety, who initially misgendered the student.

A follow-up email from Vasquez was sent at 1:56 a.m., repeating the last email and adding, “After two hours of delaying action, the Public Safety office sent out a mass email, but the victim continued to be misgendered and disrespected by school officials.”

Student protesters marched around campus with a megaphone, banging pots and pans and shouting, “black trans lives matter” and other slogans. There was also a vigil outside the Public Safety office, which wrapped up around 3:30 a.m., with approximately 30 to 40 protestors. Many of them continued marching.

By then, protesters had hung posters in Founders Hall questioning Public Safety’s actions and chalked slogans onto brick walkways and walls across campus.

At 3:29 a.m., an email was sent from Public Safety apologizing for the delay in alerting the community.

“This delay was due to communication errors on the part of the Public Safety office,” said the email. “These errors have caused more harm to happen to the student involved in the assault, and in many marginalized communities on campus, which makes Guilford College community members feel unsafe.  A complete and thorough investigation has begun and will be continued to hold the appropriate public safety officer(s) responsible. The Public Safety office owns and apologizes for the errors, including misgendering the reporting student.”

A mass text was sent around 3:53 a.m. with the same content as the email.

Besides the students protesting, other students stood outside watching, and occasionally yelling at the protesters. The Guilfordian documented at least one white student standing outside of Milner smoking who yelled, “my sleep matters,” and “I’m going to beat your ass” at protesters. Student protesters alleged that some of them had been threatened, including threats of weapons, by other students.

  1. James on March 1st, 2017 4:33 pm

    Guilford lacks in its support system for trans students. While there are great allies in a few department as an institution it lack as a whole. I am extremely angry and frustrated with guilford. They need to do better for black and brown students as well as trans and nonconforming students. Love an alumni who happens to be trans and brown.

