Student Senate Update

Senate Meeting Feb 20

Immigration and the recent ban

Past and current immigration policy enforcement

Trump has taken much more higher immigration policies

Affects on Guilford College

Muslim ban executive order

Building new detention facilities

Build wall

Senate Update February 20, 2017

For this Senate meeting, we had two faculty speakers come and talk about the recent executive orders and the effects on both immigrants and international students. The executive order put a ban on Muslims from entering the country and also deported immigrants. Another executive order will be coming out this week that will be an update to this previous order to be more legally restricting. Along with the discussions of the executive order, Senate heard about the negative effects on international students. The study abroad office and Senate are able to help international students who need assistance.

