Student Senate Update
Senate Meeting Feb 20
For this Senate meeting, we had two faculty speakers come and talk about the recent executive orders and the effects on both immigrants and international students. The executive order put a ban on Muslims from entering the country and also deported immigrants. Another executive order will be coming out this week that will be an update to this previous order to be more legally restricting. Along with the discussions of the executive order, Senate heard about the negative effects on international students. The study abroad office and Senate are able to help international students who need assistance.
