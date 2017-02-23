Associate Dean, Barbara Lawrence speaks on education in prisons

Close Abigail Bekele

Abigail Bekele

Guilford College Associate Dean, Barbara Lawrence, speaks to faculty, students and members of the Greensboro community about the Guilford Higher Education Program in Prisons on Sunday. Feb 19, 2017. An associate professor of justice and policy studies and Director of Guilford Higher Education in Prison Initiative, Lawrence offered the talk in advance of a Bryan Series lecture by Bryan Stevenson, author of “Just Mercy” and director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. The talk was held in the Library’s new space the Experimental Classroom. Photo by Abigail Bekele/Copyright 2017

