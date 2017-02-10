Filed under News

In Memoriam: Remembering Devin, Bill, and Jeff

“ May we have the grace to see, despite the hurt of rupture, the searing of anger and the empty disappointment, that whoever we have loved, such love can never quench.” — Wess Daniels, William R. Rogers director of Friends Center and Quaker Studies

January came as a sorrowful surprise to the Guilford College community as it lost three important members: sophomore Devin Seaverson, Accounting Department Chair William “Bill” Grubbs and Charles A. Dana Professor of English Jeff Jeske.

Daniels read a part of John O’Donohue’s prayer “For Lost Friends” on Feb. 1 in Dana Auditorium. Staff, faculty and students gathered in the Moon Room to celebrate and remember the life of Seaverson alongside his family.

The 19-year-old Fuquay-Varina native passed away on Jan. 5 after being involved in a car collision near Kipling, NC. Due to many people being away from campus during January term, the College decided to hold the memorial during the first week of classes of the spring semester. Devin’s closest friends and his partner, Coty Crews, surrounded his parents Lori and Jason Seaverson as well as his little brother, Dustin.

Dean of Students Todd Clark followed Daniels representing Guilford for a statement on the student. He read an excerpt from Lori Seaverson’s Facebook post about how she would like others to remember Devin.

“Please remember him for where he lived, how he loved,” she wrote. “Put flowers in my yard, or some place you’ve shared a happy memory with him. Don’t focus on where he ended. Focus on where he lived and loved.”

His father wanted to show and remember his bright presence around those he loved.

“From his earliest years, Devin was a bundle of positive energy,” said Jason Seaverson. “He could put the grumpiest person in a good mood just by smiling at them … He saw everyone as equal, regardless of what everyone thought of him … He would drop anything to help a friend in need.”

A slideshow with photos of Seaverson and special tributes from friends in the Department of Physics and the Department of Theatre Studies created a peaceful atmosphere in the Moon Room.

The last half hour of the memorial was dedicated to sharing stories and moments with Seaverson, mostly during his time at Guilford.

Later that same day, in Joseph M. Bryan Jr. Auditorium, the Guilford community gathered to celebrate the life of Grubbs. He passed away on Jan. 15, at the age of 75, at the Hospice Home at High Point.

Garland Granger, associate professor of accounting and close friend to Grubbs, led the memorial.

“(Bill) didn’t know he was sick,” said Granger. “Early January they discovered he had a brain tumor, and by the 15th of January it took his life. It was pretty much painless. (Bill) meant the world to me. He got me into this profession.”

Grubbs’ wife, Jo Ellen Grubbs, reminded the Guilford community that her husband initiated the department he worked for and had important goals he wanted to achieve.

“Bill was hired by Guilford College in 1967,” she said. “He was hired to build an accounting program. His goal was to build the best accounting department that there was in this area. And he wanted students to understand and go out and work in accounting, not by memorizing, but (by) understanding the principles.”

Some of Grubbs’ students corroborated the fact that their accounting professor was unique.

“Bill was the kind of person that took a personal interest in you,” said Steve Causey, a University of North Carolina at Greensboro graduate who took classes with Grubbs at Guilford. “By the second class, when we raised a hand to ask a question, he’d know our names. That was really surprising.

“I’ve retired this year, and I’ve been in my company for 32 and a half years, and I really appreciated the stuff I learned from him.”

His passing away came as a surprise to most people.

“When I got the email, it took me as a shock,” said CCE senior Pamela Maria. “I remember seeing him in the last day of the semester before and he said, ‘I hope you have a great holiday. I’ll see you next semester’ … He’s definitely going to be missed.”

From other faculty to students and staff, Grubbs has touched the lives of many, and his care for the department and the classes will never be forgotten.

“The measure of a man or a woman, at the end of your life, is not how much power you’ve mastered,” said Granger. “Or how much fame you have gained. It’s not how many things that you have done in your life, or how many classes you’ve taught.

“It is the impact you make on the lives of the people you’ve sat with every day. And Bill was a giant.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close