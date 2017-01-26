Women’s March on D.C. in pictures

Memorial service to celebrate Jeff Jeske's life in Dana Auditorium 2/8 at 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.
2/8 Leadership EXPO in Founders from 11:00 am - 03:00 pm
Promote your Club or Organization with WQFS!
2/4 Revelers Club presents "I Can't Imagine Tomorrow" by Tennessee Williams in Dana
