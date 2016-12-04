Protesters rally in Pelham against KKK, Trump

On Dec. 3, protesters gathered from all over the country to rally against the Klu Klux Klan in Pelham, North Carolina.

“We have just as much of a right to be out here and show them it’s not what we want,” said a protester named Alex from Carrboro, North Carolina.

People came out for a variety of reasons, but they all had one in common: to let the KKK know that they are not welcome in Pelham.

“I’m here to stand up against hate like everybody else here,” said Kelly Braxton from Hillsboro. “I can’t believe it’s 2016 and I’m still protesting this crap.

“I hope we shut them down.”

The rally was intended to show support of president-elect Donald Trump.

“The ex-president of the KKK endorsed Trump and he accepted it,” said a protester named Josh from Brooklyn, New York. “This is a victory rally for Trump.”

Starting at 9 a.m., protesters gathered outside of the Pelham United Methodist Church and the community center to wait for news about the KKK.

“This has been going on for a long time, and now … they think it’s okay,” said Marci Freed from Trinity, North Carolina. “It’s not okay.”

There were a variety of protests throughout the state, including Charlotte and Greensboro.

Although the KKK did not rally in Pelham at 9 a.m. as many news outlets reported, counter protesters waited for several hours before marching at 11:15 a.m.

It seems as though the KKK did not rally in Pelham but in Roxboro, North Carolina, where several vehicles drove through the town with Confederate flags around 3 p.m. according to the Triad City Beat.

For some of the protesters, even the announcement that there could be KKK marches in North Carolina was a wake up call.

“I was unaware that there were still public KKK marches,” said Sarah Dinger from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Even if the KKK decides not to march, rallies such as the one in Pelham still make a statement.

“The people still have the power,” said sophomore Jeniffer Gonzalez. “We just have to work together.”