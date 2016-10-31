Senate Update

At Senate, new Vice President of Advancement Ara Serjoie came and spoke at the meeting to express the importance of Advancement and how the student body can contribute. He approached the meeting with a number of surprising percentages regarding Guilford’s financial capabilities. He claimed that tuition only covers 67 percent of the cost of maintaining Guilford. Advancement relies hugely upon alumni relations, fundraising and organizing events revolving hugely around philanthropy. Serjoie has worked largely with different facets of the College to construct a new Advancement plan to increase the donations we receive as a nonprofit institution, and he is seeking the input and assistance of the student body as well. If we are more active as individuals to request more support for Guilford, we will be allotted more access to essential resources.