News in Brief: Week in Review

Major Exploration Fair

On Oct. 26, representatives from all Guilford departments came to the Founders Hall to meet and talk with students about majoring or minoring in their field.

Social justice careers in community organizing

Members of the Direct Action & Research Training Center were on campus on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the Bonner Center for Community Service Learning to discuss careers in community organizing with Guilford students and alumni interested in uniting congregations and working for social, economic and racial justice.

Liberation Space Training

On Oct. 21, students participated in a Liberation space training, which gave them an opportunity to learn more about the experiences and histories of LGBTQ individuals and communities.

Haunted Gallery, Crafternoon, Pumpkin Painting, Games and Halloween Movie Night

In the spirit of Halloween, students, clubs and organizers prepared numerous horror-themed events for the past few weeks.

The Campus Activities Board and resident advisers presented The Haunted Gallery, a ghostly maze in Founders Hall.

Crafternoon created paper fortune tellers among other creations to celebrate the spooky season in the Community Center.

The Conflict Resolution Resource Center hosted Halloween pumpkin painting in the Quad with outdoor games such as cornhole. In addition, there will be a Halloween movie screening with films like “The Addams Family”, “Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown”, “Young Frankenstein” and “Scooby Doo” cartoons.

Quaker Spirits of Guilford: Behind the Scenes Archives Tours

On Oct. 26, fearless adventurers took part of Archives Month with tours of the Friends Historical Collection’s closed stack areas, using flashlights to light the cramped spaces as they listened to stories of the Quaker and Guilford history held behind the locked double doors of Hege Library.

Haunted Tour Downtown and Free Spooky Woods Trip

Other than the on campus events, Guilford’s spirit of Halloween spread to the Greensboro community too.

On Oct. 21, a small group of students had the chance to go on a haunted tour of downtown Greensboro, hear scary stories, explore the area at night and discover where all the haunted spaces are located.

Additionally, the Forensic Biology Club host the annual excursion to Spooky Woods on Oct. 27.

Guilford Shares Annual Community Giving Campaign Begins

On Oct. 12, Guilford began “Guilford Shares,” an annual giving campaign to support nonprofit organizations beyond the College that serve the environmental, arts, human and social resource needs of the broader Guilford County community. Organizations that are part of the campaign include ArtsGreensboro, EarthShare NC and the United Way of Greater Greensboro. The campaign runs until Dec. 2.