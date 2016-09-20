Senate update

This week at Senate, we had a brief meeting with William Anderson, the new director of Public Safety. He said that his main goal is to keep campus as safe as possible and that Public Safety is open to suggestions from students on how to make campus more safe. He also informed the students at Senate that the Public Safety officers will go through several different kinds of training sessions, so the Public Safety officers are well trained and informed for their jobs. Along with these changes, we were told that the Public Safety staff this year is very diverse