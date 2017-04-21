Guilfordian fashion trends

Guilford’s campus is versatile when it comes to the students and style. How does style describe students? How do Guilford students pick their style?

My first fashion profile is on first-year Madeleine Campbell.

“I keep a balanced style between trendy and vintage,” said Campbell.

Campbell likes to add a bit of originality to everything that extends to her style. Campbell described herself as a sponge, responding to and absorbing most of what her environment has to offer.

“I’m from New Jersey,” said Campbell. “When I’m home, I have a New Jersey and New York-inspired style.

“When I am at Guilford, my style tends to be more casual and comfortable.”

Campbell also puts a lot of thought into what she puts on her body. She makes sure that she doesn’t purchase any clothing produced by morally problematic manufacturing companies. This comes from an extension of the knowledge she is acquiring from Guilford’s social justice emphasis.

She believes fashion could be a conversational starter, which is why she makes the effort to wear something worth talking about.

“I like to hang out with people who are creative, socially aware and also fun,” said Madeleine while expressing the campus community she is closely affiliated with.

When asked to describe her style with a song title, Madeleine brightly told The Guilfordian, “Shine On Your Crazy Diamond by Pink Floyd.”

“I think that even if we are being crazy, we can still shine,” said Campbell.

My second profile is on sophmore Sel Mpang.

Mpang treats her style the same way she treats each day, with meaning and purpose. “Every day serves a purpose, so you shouldn’t just throw on clothes,” said Mpang.

Style is something she has always wanted to test and experiment with.

“Your style is your artwork,” a statement Beyoncé made that resonates with Mpang. “People look at you before they hear you,” said Mpang.

She also gets her inspiration from different people including celebrities like Karrueche and Rihanna, childhood friends Mary Armstrong and Sel’s roommate, Tari Koripamo.

Armstrong taught Mpang the relevance of fashion and its unique nature for women.

“It is powerful for women to have their individual style because it’s an extension of their identity,” said Mpang as she describes her style lessons from Armstrong.

Koripamo on the other hand taught Mpang to be unique, simple and bold about her style and to always make a statement with whatever she wears.

“My roommate is unapologetic,” said Mpang. “She doesn’t let society mold her and she’s taught me to get out of my comfort zone with style.”

As a Bonner Scholar, Mpang pays attention to the socioecological aspects of fashion that could influence other countries.

“Clothes are about more than what we wear,” said Mpang. “It is how we impact people, and the Bonner Program is all about representing the unrepresented.”

When asked to describe her style with a song title, she responded by saying she could not narrow it down because her style is always evolving.

“Just as much as I change in style, I don’t like one song,” said Mpang. “I’m always changing.”

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close