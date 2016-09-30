Science & Technology: iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Latest in iPhone saga; iPhone 7 underwhelms in debut; Welcome to the new iPhone

With more people carrying a cell phone these days, the latest gadgets are affecting the way consumers interact with technology and each other.

Apple released the iPhone 7 one week ago and is making a large impact in the cell phone industry. The phone itself offers new features, including a new home button, which is now a pressure sensitive pad, and a more powerful camera on the back.

Another new feature is the water resistance in one-meter deep freshwater for up to 30 minutes. The highest battery capacity of any iPhone, the battery in the iPhone 7 lasts up to two hours longer than the iPhone 6. This light phone, at only 4.87 ounces, has the potential to make a huge impact.

While the latest additions seem to offer improvement, the iPhone 7 is most notorious for what it doesn’t have: the 3.5 mm headphone jack. People who listen to music from their phone using conventional headphones might be sorely disappointed by this.

Apple offers special earbuds for their iPhone, but they do not provide the top-of-the-line experience many users seek to gain from their music. Bluetooth headphones are an option, but many are expensive. Of course, the market leader Beats is owned by Apple, and some may see the headphone jack removal as a ploy to increase sales in Beats wireless headsets.

The overall package is not really a complete redesign of the iPhone, rather, just a fine-tuning of the iPhone 6. Signs point to a complete redesign for the next iPhone, likely to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Apple’s iPhone line. That anticipation should give some buyers pause as they contemplate an upgrade to the most expensive iPhone yet.

However, the upgraded battery life, camera performance and functionality certainly make the iPhone 7 a strong competitor in the smartphone market. It remains to be seen whether the iPhone 7 will be a huge hit, but in American capitalist society, the consumers will soon deliver the verdict.